A video of an old man dancing has brought a lot of smiles to young people and even challenged them with his cool waist dance

The man took to the dancing floor, mesmerising the people around him with a very nice Makosa dance that left many asking for more

When the video made it to the internet, it quickly became a sensation as many expressed surprise that the man could dance with such energy

It was absolutely stunning when an old man took to the dance floor and used his pure talent to make everyone happy.

It was a kind of challenge because the young men saw the man's Makosa moves and were shocked that the man had such wonderful energy.

The grandpa whined his waist to Makosa music. Photo credit: africanmusicdaily

Source: Instagram

Modern waist moves with an ancient waist

It was pretty obvious that the man must have been a dancer from his youth because the thing is in his body.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The high point of the dance was when he whined his waist with so much skills. The young people around him cheered and clapped for him with happiness. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @africanmusicdaily.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video made it to Instagram, it gathered so many views. So many people who saw the video expressed happiness. Here are a few of what they said concerning the video:

@iambricktop said:

"If Tinubu does like this, I'll vote him."

@swarayvamuyan commented:

"You can tell grandpa was in the game back in the days."

@jlwurzell reacted:

"He's awesome! Keeping himself YOUNG."

Old man in black suit performs stunning dance moves in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had similarly reported that an old man broke into a dance at a public place.

The man who was wearing a black suit did stunning dance moves in a manner that got many admiring him. As he danced, many removed their smart phones to video the interesting scene.

It was as if he had rehearsed his moves with the nice way he displayed it. At a point, the man raised one of his legs high in the air and danced around many times.

Source: Legit.ng