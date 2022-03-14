A set of security men danced during work hours as they tried to jump on a faded trend that made some people famous

Using the old format, they stood guard at the door as they danced in front of a seemingly secret camera filming them

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video wondered why they are trying to copy a style everybody already knew

Days after Happie Boys got into fame with their dance moves during work hours, some security men seem to have fallen in love with the style.

In a short viral video shared by @gossipmilltv, two guards in an office building filmed themselves in uniforms as they danced to Pheelz's Finesse song.

The men made some funny dance moves. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Think outside of the box

The men who appeared a bit conscious of the camera recording them tried to make their act as fluid as the one that got the Happie Boys famous.

Many Nigerians have since reacted to the video with funny takes as they wondered why many cannot just think outside the box and come up with their methods.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

bigpraiz said:

"Na for sign board ona go take see ona sack letter, them go even laminate am join give ona."

ifeoluwa_vicky said:

"They will not sack you people."

sommielicious_ said:

"Dance from now till tomorrow shi shi una no go see."

iam_kaybad said:

"You’ve been evicted from the Security Dance party."

james.jay.jay said:

"Oga, they won’t sack you guys o.They will even extend your shift with more hours."

eyisax said:

"Most Nigerians no dey think outside the box."

