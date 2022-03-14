Many people have been left in deep shock after seeing a rough play performed by children believed to be interested in Formula One car racing

The children performed dangerous slides using locally constructed motor thought to be made of wood and using a car bearing as both tire and wheel

One of the children was seen tumbling down a hilly area in a manner that shocked many people who have seen the viral video

Children have been sighted performing what many have deemed to be a dangerous Formula One car race. They are thought to have used a locally constructed wooden motor with a car bearing as tire and wheel.

The children performed their adventurous competition in front of a large crowd that seemed to have gathered solely for that purpose.

The kids slid very dangerously, scaring people. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1 and Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Source: UGC

Dangerious slide

In a video shared on Instagram, the children were seen sliding down the hilly area like speeding vehicles on a rough road.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

One of them crash-landed, tumbling and then standing up on his feet again. Many people who have seen the video have expressed shock at the children's performance.

Your dreams are valid

The video has provoked many reactions, with many saying the children embarked on a dangerous sport.

But others also say that the children are valid dreamers and that they should be allowed to chase their dreams from childhood. The video was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Immediately the video of the children's play made it to Instagram, many people who saw it reacted to it in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@unbothered__drizzymanny said:

"Na this kind rough play dey make white man think say we African get extra life."

@farkie_nation said:

"See rough play."

@benybentz reacted:

"Fernando Lorenzo in the making... Up coming Lewis Hamilton."

@its_racheal__ reacted:

"All this children no just value their lives oh."

@drezelfoods said:

"No protective gears and all ..... Y'all should be arrested for this."

@iam_kenneth_ikechukwu asked:

"Wetin be that way them day drive sef."

Talented kid who built replica of overhead bridge receives scholarship

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a boy who constructed a replica of the Kano overhead bridge received a scholarship from a construction company known as Ronchess Global Resources.

The talented boy identified as Musa Sani drew attention with the beautiful replica he built. The company also gifted the boy's mum the sum of N1 million.

Also, Musa's father got a new job. The scholarship Musa got is for him to study outside Nigeria. The boy story has gone viral online.

Source: Legit.ng