An honest Nigerian man has returned the sum of N10,000 wrongfully paid to him by a POS agent in Makurdi, Benue state

The man identified as Taver Tersugh James said he decided to return the money to avoid attracting the wrath of God

Taver however said some of his friends advised him not to return the money, that it was a blessing from God, but he rejected the advice

In a rare show of honesty, a Nigerian man identified as Taver Tersugh James has returned the sum of N10,000 wrongfully paid to him by a POS agent.

The development happened in Makurdi, the Benue state capital. A comment exclusively sent to Legit.ng indicated that the POS agent was about being sanctioned for the money before Taver decided to return it.

Taver said he returned the money to avoid the wrath of God. Photo credit: Getty Images/Boonchai wedmakawand and Taver James

Source: UGC

Friends advised me not to return the money

Taver said some of his friends told him that the money which was wrongfully paid to him was in a way, a blessing from God. He said they advised him not to return it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, he rejected the idea, instead decided to take the money to the POS agent. A message sent to Legit.ng reads:

"A Benue State unemployed youth by name Taver Tersugh James returned a wrongly paid 10, 000 to the POS agent in Makurdi, the state capital.

"He stated that he's always interested to be someone's prayer point of blessing and but not a bad prayer capable of bringing God's wrath on him. He added that some of his friends advised him not to return the money stressing that that's a different way of God's blessing but he rebuked the saying and told them to do away with such a behavior for the betterment of the society.

"Even though times are hard, adding that God will make things possible for all. The POS agent whose boss threatened to cut the money from her salary described the young man as God's blessing to the entire generation."

Man returns N365,000 wrongfully paid to him by a bank

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a 40-year old man walked into a bank and returned the sum of N365,000 mistakenly paid to him.

Stephen Waiganjo became the talk of the town after he took the decision to return the money to the bank.

The bank later initiated a reversal and the money was channeled to the rightful account. Stephen's honesty attracted huge praises online.

Source: Legit.ng