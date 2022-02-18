Stephen Waiganjo has become the talk of the town in Eldama Ravine after he returned KSh 100k (N365k) sent to his M-Pesa by mistake

Waiganjo waited for Safaricom to reverse the money but nothing happened, prompting him to walk into the bank and report the error

The bank was able to initiate a reversal after which the money was redirected to the correct account

On January 27, 2022, at around 10 am, Stephen Waiganjo received KSh 100,000 (N365k) on his M-Pesa from NCBA Bank Nairobi Branch.

Given that he did not expect such an amount of money from anyone, he went about his business while waiting for the rightful owner to reach out and claim it.

NCBA Bank praised Waiganjo for being honest enough to report the error and have the money reversed. Photo credits: Baringo News.

The other expectation, as he revealed in an interview, was that Safaricom would initiate a reversal and redirect the money to the correct number, but that too did not happen.

Returned the money

The 40-year-old man from Shauri Yako village in Eldama Ravine town walked to NCBA Bank Nakuru Branch and explained the costly error.

After listening to him and understanding the issue, a transaction was authorized for reversal.

It emerged that the individual who initiated the cash transfer entered Waiganjo's phone number into a payment schedule by mistake.

The management of the bank praised Waiganjo, who is a casual worker at the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital, for his honesty and kindness.

"People may be poor but rich in character," customer service representative Ms Sharon Chelagat said of Waigango."

Source: Legit.ng