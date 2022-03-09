A little Ukrainian boy has traveled 1200km to escape Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, arriving in Slovakia without a guardian and arriving safely

The boy, 11, named Hassan left his Ukrainian home at Zaporizhzhia and traveled all alone because his mother stayed back to look after his grandma

The boy's mum, Julia Pisecka said she took the risk because they live close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station where Russia has occupied

Left with no other option, Julia Pisecka packed her son, Hassan, and put him on a train heading to Slovakia to enable him to escape constant bombardmenets from Russian troops currently invading Ukraine.

Hassan, 11, traveled all alone without a relative. He only had the phone number of a family member who he has to contact once he is in Slovakia.

Hassan has been called a hero for his courage. Photo credit: BBC/Slovak Interior Ministry

Hassan arrived in Slovakia safely

In what has been described as a heroic move by the boy, he was able to arrive safely, though he was helped by customs officers when he got to the border.

Explaining why she took the risk, his mother said:

"Next to my town is a power plant that the Russians are shelling. I couldn't leave my mum - she can't move by herself - so I sent my son to Slovakia."

The boy traveled 1200km and his heroic move has attracted social media comments. The story was posted on Instagram by @bbcnews. When he arrived, he was given food by volunteers and his relatives were contacted. He had his relative's phone number written at the back of his hand.

Social media users react

Instagram users who have seen the boy's remarkable story have taken to the comment section to share their views. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@carolynwiner reacted:

"God watch over his family & him."

@lajesrios reacted:

"Heartbreaking for him and all child refugees across the world."

@mbranch315 commented:

"Brave kid, hope he has a better future."

@vivikaymh asked"

"How can you imagine this is happening in the modern world to a child?"

@janmariefranco reacted:

"I can’t imagine what this young boy went through or his poor mother. When will enough be enough and something is done to stop this madness. At what point will the world say NO MORE."

