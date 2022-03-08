Ukraine and Russia have finally opened a humanitarian corridor in Sumy for the safe evacuation of international students including those from Nigeria who were trapped in Sumy State University (SumDU).

The Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry via Twitter on Tuesday, March 8, disclosed that the humanitarian corridor is from Sumy through Holubivka, Lokhvytsia, and Lubny to Poltava.

The tweet read:

“A humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians, including foreign students, from Sumy to Poltava has been agreed today.

“We call on Russia to uphold its ceasefire commitment, to refrain from activities that endanger the lives of people, and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid."

