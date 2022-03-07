A captured Russian soldier has placed a phone call to his mum back in Russia, narrating how Putin's troops committed atrocities in Ukraine

The soldier whose name is not immediately clear said Russian soldiers are murdering people including children in Ukraine

He told his mum to spread the word back home so that people will know that Putin is brainwashing them with lies about the invasion

A Russian soldier has told his mum to help spread the word back in Russia to let people know the bad things his country is doing in Ukraine.

The soldier who is in Ukrainian captivity said Russian President, Vladimir Putin and the authorities in Kremlin are brainwashing people about the invasion of Ukraine.

The soldier said Russian troops are murdering children in Ukraine. Photo credit: Facebook/Security Service of Ukraine and Getty Images/Mikhail Klimentyeve

Russian troops have been killing children

The soldier also said Russian troops have been killing children in Ukraine. He asked his family back home not to believe the propaganda of the Russian government concerning the unprovoked aggression on Ukraine.

His words:

"What is happening here (in Ukraine) is all Russia's fault. Neither Ukraine nor anyone else. They (Russian troops) killing people civilians. Babies are being murdered."

See the post below:

Social media users react

When the story was shared on Instagram by @dailymail, it attracted huge reactions from members of the public.

Here are a few of the reactions:

@t_____nice reacted:

"Lord Jesus how can a normal man want to destroy the generation of tomorrow..someone has to do something..Putin has to be stopped."

@cristinapopov_ commented:

"People! Wake up. Its not fake news! People are dying there on both sides. Putin doesnt give a sh!t about his soldiers they are just meat 4 him."

@cbz73 said:

"This is so touching...! That's why I always believed defence budget is nonsense."

@krystalm118 commented:

"Half of these Russians r forced they do not want to be in war."

