A young Nigerian lady treated her mother to a pleasant surprise on the occasion of her birthday in a video that got many talking

The lady took the celebration to the market where her mother works and showered her with gifts

One of the high points of the cute video was when she sprayed the woman money while the trumpeter man sang for the celebrant

A young lady made a scene at a marketplace as she celebrated her mother's birthday in style.

A lovely clip from the incident as shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram starts with the lady arriving at her mother's shop with another female and a trumpeter.

Her mum was stunned by the treat

She then went into the shop to notify the mother of her presence while the trumpeter played.

By now, a number of market users had gathered around to see what was happening. As her mum appeared on the scene, the lady then began spraying her money.

While this was going on, her female friend unveiled a photo frame of the celebrant.

The excited celebrant covered her face and then placed hands on her hand obviously stunned by her daughter's gesture.

Netizens react

@cieloboo_main stated:

"I still dey find the mama o. Na young girls I dey see there oo."

@godwinefe1 wrote:

"Just be careful abeg if u 1 do this 1 do am for house evil people full everywhere."

@timiskill8 opined:

"Una for carry this woman comot for this market before this nonsense."

@j.diamond15 remarked:

"Giving birth early Dey pay sometimes o …. See marle…. Person wey Dey go still Dey toast well."

@iamoluwadamilola_ thought:

"Be like say the daughter old pass the mama for face."

