A charity organaisation has taken 93 bats out of danger in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's Russia continues to wage war in the country.

The bats have been stored in refrigerators. Photo credit: Rapeepong Puttakumwong and Mikhail Klimentyeve

Source: Getty Images

Bats stored in refrigerators

The rescued bats have been stored in refrigerators so that they will continue to hibernate. The rescue became necessary after the shelling began in their site in Kharkiv, Independent reports.

In a video seen on Instagram, the bats were seen having a good time where they are been protected until hopefully when the invasion is over.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Social media users who have seen the video after it was posted on Instagram by Daily Mail reacted to it in different ways. Some of the comments questioned the rationale behind the rescue of bats. Legit.ng picked a few of them below:

@qbd_maya reacted:

"They’ll protect bats but we’ve also seen numerous videos of black students/people trying to flee for safety and being forcefully blocked at gun point!"

@annybloom276 commented:

"So they can rescue bats but refuse to protect black people crossing the border? Crazy!"

@elenagq5 said:

"For all the critics, my question is, and what are you doing for them? It is very easy to criticize those who are suffering from a war from a very comfortable place."

@l.aalrep asked:

"Can someone tell me bats are good for."

In a related story, Legit.ng has previously reported that kind people in Berlin Germany are offering free rooms to Ukrainian refugees escaping from Putin's war in Russia.

The Berlin residents went to the main train station holding up signposts announcing that they have rooms for people who do not have anywhere to stay.

Their kind act of offering shelter to those who need it has attracted huge praises online.

Source: Legit.ng