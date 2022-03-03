Akpororo's sister was involved in a game that allowed her to pack as many naira notes as she wanted in 30 seconds

Blindfolded, she was given a tray and spoon as tools as she rushed to make use of the limited available time

Many people who reacted to the video said that they would really love to participate in such a game

A video shared by Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, has shown a woman said to be his sister, playing a money game.

To play the game, she was blindfolded and given a tray and a long flat spoon. With her sight blocked, she was given 30 seconds to pack as much money as she could inside the tray.

As she packed the money, Akpororo acted as the timekeeper. Photo source: @akpororo

Source: Instagram

She performed well

The video on Akpororo's page showed different naira notes like N500 and N100 scattered on the table in front of her. As the game time neared its end, the woman exerted much effort.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Her effort, however, seems to be to naught as she could not get what she wanted on the tray.

Watch the video here.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with many comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sliikyrental said:

"Even blind people sef dey count money."

agunwa60 said:

"Your sister was seeing."

xkinazh said:

"I love this game abeg next make i participate."

ibee_teme said:

"At first thought she was gonna lose."

proficient_fingers said:

"She Don dey rehearse oooo. No be today, na money dey rush u sis."

kvngtallest said:

"This woman. The person wey set the game go dey thank God say na N100 Hin use."

chrisemeka85 said:

"Na this kind challenge I dey like. I will come with my own spoon."

Bullion van scatters dollars on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a bullion van in America caused a huge scene as one of its doors burst open and plenty of dollar bills were scattered all over the floor.

The event which happened on Friday, November 19, 2021, brought traffic in California to a standstill as people rushed to pack their portions.

Filming the scene, a young lady known on Instagram as Demi Baby said that it is the most insane thing she has ever seen.

Source: Legit.ng