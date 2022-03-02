A viral video with over eight million views has shown a kid wasting juice as she learnt how to pour liquid into a cup

After messing the whole table with the content, she was able to fill up the container as she clapped for herself

Many people who reacted to the video on Twitter condemned the act of allowing the baby waste juice in teaching her a simple lesson

A video showing a kid trying to pour some content from a jar into a glass cup has generated massive reactions on social media.

In the clip, the baby while trying to get a better way to fill the cup poured most of the liquid on the table.

People said that she should not have been allowed to waste the juice. Photo source: @AnwarUhuru

Source: Twitter

Wasting juice while learning

When she realised that she was not making any progress, she placed the container down and looked at the mess she had caused.

A second trial ended in another mess. All the while, a woman (believed to be her mother) who was filming her remained unmoved.

When she finally got a hang of the task, she clapped and lapped some of the content from the cup. Her mother giggled in commendation.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 8 million views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DanielNkusuwila said:

"Granted a great lesson but staged really."

@JamesWa06893282 said:

"Aww this was so cute to watch she is already independent."

@CMThuku said:

"Figured out what exactly?? How to throw the juice jar down with the rest of the juice?"

@Lorae_Kn said:

"Some of us ain’t got the budget or flooring for these kinds of daily mistakes."

@imoorji said:

"This is how parents train up useless burden to the society. Even had the gut to post this online."

@cchukudebelu said:

"I think she was just wasting juice, and all this was unnecessary. Like most children, she can easily figure out how to do this - when her hands are big enough to handle the juice container."

Baby ignored her mummy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman known as Courtney Williams in a video originally posted in March 2021 appreciated her husband who plays a big role in parenting their children.

The woman said that despite losing the battle of the lookalike parent, she also did not win being a favourite parent as can be seen in a video she shared.

In the clip, a female kid kept kissing her dad, while ignoring the mother. Courtney said not having the attention of her children is one of the downsides of having all-female children.

Source: Legit.ng