Oyinbos have joined the Marlian club and they have taken to social media to showcase their dancing skills to Warisi Cruise Beat by DJ YK

Two of them were sighted in a video demonstrating their skills, dancing stylishly and showing what many have described as cool leg works

However only one of the Oyinbos took charge of the dance session, smashing the whole show and impressing many social media users

One Oyinbo Man outdanced his brother in a show of dancing skills and mastery of Nigerian dance styles.

The two took to the stage to show off their ability to dance to Nigerian beats and one of them literally took over the dancing session.

While one of the Oyibos danced hard and cool, the other made funny demonstrations. Photo credit: @smitto

Source: Instagram

Smashing DJ YK's Warisi Cruise Beat

The men took to the stage and did so impressively, and funnily, while shaking their bodies to Warisi Cruise Beat by Dj YK. The highest point of the dance was the very cool legwork one of the men showed off. He was actually the star dancer.

His other partner simply demonstrated with his hand, completely outdanced, and unable to cope with the fast and stelling legworks of the first man.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on social media react:

When the Oyinbo man shared his dance video on Instagram, it attracted so much attention from Nigerians with many of them describing him as a Marlian. The funny video was shared on Instagram by @smitto_. See some of the comments below:

@olasumboflorence commented:

"What's the guy at the back doing."

@thad_yankees96 reacted:

"Who is the man behind you?"

@adurdpcy3 commented:

"What’s your brother doing?"

@real_kellygera remarked:

"You are the winner."

@iam_baby_rose112 said:

"Na the person way dey your back dey make me laugh."

Oyinbo man sings JoeBoy's song perfectly

Menawhile Legit.ng has previously reported that an Oyinbo man showed off his singing skills when he took to the stage to sing a Nigerian song by JoeBoy.

The man sang along so nicely as JoeBoy's "Folake for the Night" played.

The man was praised for singing the song perfectly and not making a single mistake.

Source: Legit.ng