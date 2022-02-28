A Nigerian man has drawn the battle line with the Ibadan people after an unfortunate experience he encountered on their road

Abdhafeedh Bukhariy lamented on social media how his two phones with an undisclosed amount of money went missing while taking a walk at Iwo in Ibadan

The angry man vowed not to let it slide or forgive Ibadan people and this stirred mixed reactions on social media

Abdhafeedh Bukhariy would probably be regretting why he took that walk at Iwo road on the fateful day he lost his items.

The Nigerian man found out his two phones had 'disappeared' after a walk at Iwo Road and took to social media to bitterly express his displeasure.

He vowed not to let it slide

In a Facebook outburst, he vowed not to forgive Ibadan people for the losses he encountered.

His post read:

"Ibadan people, I no go forgive you. Two phones with money were picked from my bag while walking at Iwo road."

Mixed reactions trail his post

Titiloye Haqheeta Oyekunle reacted:

"That doesn't mean that all Ibadan people are bad. Sorry ọrẹ, they help you keep them ni. You will need them ONE DAY. Allah will provide for better ones."

Aboo Aamir opined:

"O sorry for the loss, may Allaah get you better replacement.

"Be on your guard next time even in Ede. The bad boys are now everywhere."

Jāmiu Ibn Musa stated:

"Abdhafeedh Bukhariy : It's very unfortunate, may Allāh give back to you that which is better. Iwo road is one of the hot spots here, one should be extra careful passing through the place."

Ajiboye Abdulkabir Kayode wrote:

"Baba sorry may Almighty Allah replace it with better one for you it happened to me last year I fear Ibadan. Ibadan tio jale oju lonro but awon kan ti change patapata oti di Ibadan tio jale sunnah lo gboye."

