A cabby has cried out after he was scammed by a Nigerian man who appeared to patronize him in Lekki, Lagos

According to the cab driver, the person had directed him to help pay for and retrieve an item from someone to which he consented after getting assurance of N10,500 payment for the service

To the driver's bewilderment, he later discovered that the man did a fake money transfer and the package was a 'candle'

A cabby has exposed what he described as a new scamming strategy.

This comes after the cab driver was defrauded of N10,500 by a customer he had rendered service to.

According to Instablog9ja who shared the video on Instagram, the man was told to help retrieve and pay for a package by the unidentified client.

The cabby was told to give the person N10,500 cash while the client made him a transfer of the same amount.

The cabby said he was told that the package was a 'crack.'

He would later discover that the item was a 'candle' and that the client had done him a fake transfer.

Mixed reactions trail the video

juiceisthe_g.o.a.t said:

''This is why I don't trust people. Sometimes Nigerians do like na dem things worst for pass. How will you scam this poor man like that??? Even this man sef looseguard o! Then again it can happen to anyone. May God comfort him.''

@tomi_vuzie commented:

''This is unfair to the man but cabbie you sef na JJC

''Someone you don’t know ask you to give out money that he will do a transfer

''Ni 2021

''O wrong.''

@tobby_lorba stated:

"U for tell him to transfer to the person directly that u would go and pick up for him "

@nehi_turna said:

"Why would you involve in picking stuff like that? ‍♂️ and why you no tell am Mk e transfer the money directly to the person?"

@bshizzle70a remarked:

"1. ‘He say it’s Crack blah blah blah ‘ You agreed to pick up drugs for him ? 2. The dude that took money from him is a collaborator . However he can’t report this to the police ‘cos of the ‘ contraband ‘ involved,"

