A medical doctor has been praised all over the internet for his kindness towards people living with blindness as he treats them for free

The man identified as Doctor Castellar is currently touching people's lives in Haiti where needless blindness is very common

Doctor Castellar works alongside other volunteers to treat cataracts and other common eye diseases that result in blindness, free of charge

A medical doctor identified as Doctor Castellar is currently putting smiles on the faces of blind people in Haiti.

The kind man, alongside other volunteers, works hard to restore the sight of blind people thereby freeing them from the grip of needless sorrow.

Doctor Castellar who is from Colombia makes blind people see again in Haiti. Photo credit: @doctor_castellar and @goodnewsmovement

How he is eliminating cataract

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, the doctor identifies and treats people who have gone blind through medical surgery.

One blind man, identified as Pierre who has been living with the condition for 15-years had his sight restored.

Another woman and a boy also had surgeries performed on them and their sight recovered at the end. The video showed the beneficiaries, hugging and appreciating the medic in unmeasurable happiness.

Social media users praise Castellar

When the video of Castellar's kind acts was posted on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, it attracted kind praises towards the doctor. Many described him as an angel in human form. A few of the reactions are presented below:

@lesleeannetrotter commented:

"Wow. What an incredible guy!!! I’m in shock so happy there are people out there like this. Yessss."

@seanlaizure reacted:

"Needed to see this right now… no pun intended."

@oictyvm said:

"These docs are living saints!"

