Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi held the star-studded naming ceremony for his son on Thursday, February 17

The movie star returned to his Instagram page with official photos from the event as he tendered his sincere appreciation to everyone who showed up for the event

One of the images shared captured the moment gospel musician, Tope Alabi, paid her respects to veteran Nollywood actress Iya Ereko

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi and his woman received an outpour of love from family, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry as they had the naming ceremony for their child.

The star-studded event went down on Thursday, February 18, and a host of popular faces in the industry all stormed the venue to witness the christening of the newborn.

Yomi Fabiyi shares official photos from son's naming ceremony. Photo: @realyomifabiyi

A thankful Fabiyi returned to his Instagram page hours after the ceremony with official photos that captured some of the fun moments at the event.

He also used the opportunity to tender his sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who showed up for him.

Appreciating gospel musician, Tope Alabi, who graced the ceremony with her present and music performance, Fabiyi wrote:

"Thank you for coming to our son's naming ceremony ma, sublime, veteran, legendary and talented singer EVANGELIST TOPE ALABI @tope_alabi_ , my loving sister. More blessing ma."

Fabiyi equally shared pictures of Jide Kosoko, Lola Idije, Kemi Afolabi, Iya Ereko among others as he thanked them for coming.

Top Alabi pays her respect to Iya Ereko

A lovely picture shared by the celebrant also captured the moment gospel musician. Tope Alabi, went on her knees as she paid respects to veteran actress Iya Ereko.

The singer and actress also made sure to pose for selfies.

Yomi Fabiyi reveals names of his newly welcomed son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi revealed the names of his new baby boy via his Instagram page post.

The proud father shared a lovely father and son photo with the baby as he listed out the boy's sweet names.

The actor further said fans can now call him the father of any of the names. Nigerians reacted to the beautiful photo and some of them said the baby resembles late comic actor, Baba Suwe

