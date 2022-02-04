A young Syrian refugee has become an internet sensation after she was able to beat all the odds against her and made it to her dream profession

Maya Ghazal and her family relocated to the UK when she was just a 16-year-old child due to the war in her country, Syria

She has been able to go to school to train and become certified as a pilot and also become a UNHCR goodwill ambassador

The strong determination to succeed by a young Syrian lady is being applauded and cited as an example of how people should deal with the challenges of life.

Maya Ghazal relocated to the UK in 2015 with her family to seek refuge and also a new beginning. Syria, her country is a war zone.

Maya poses in an aircraft.

Discrimination, difficulties in the UK

When she arrived in the UK as a 16-year-old teenager, she faced serious challenges of discrimination, especially in school. She had to strongly convince a teacher to give her a seat in the class according to the story shared on LinkedIn by the UNHCR.

But she was able to overcome all that, studied hard, and qualified as a pilot. She has become the first Syrian Refugee Pilot.

We lost our homes

Commenting on her journey as a refugee, Maya said:

“We lost our homes and have been forced to seek safety in another country. But that is a change of circumstances… not a change from a person into a problem.”

Maya inspires people online

At the age of 21, Maya was able to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot after teaching herself English so as to fit into her new environment. She was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in 2021. Her remarkable story of determination has inspired people online. Some of them made the following comments on LinkedIn:

Christiane Peyrovi wrote:

"It takes determination, tenacity, and resilience to overcome refugee discrimination - all of which you have in abundance. Well done Maya!"

Jalal said:

"Congratulations Maya, I do not remember a day where it was not dangerous going to school in Syria. when teachers are not free to speak their minds, schools are the most dangerous place to be in."

Gwen Ong commented:

"Congratulations Maya! Thanks for being such an inspiration and I hope to hear more of your stories."

