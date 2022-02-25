There are no generally acceptable dance moves globally, with new steps emerging every now and then, especially in Nigeria.

No matter how difficult some dance moves appear, some ladies still manage to perfect the styles to the point of showcasing them while rocking heels.

Legit.ng spotlights 3 dance videos of ladies in heels that captivated people.

1. Eye-catching moves at an eatery that stunned Oyinbos

Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, a pretty Nigerian lady, was the centre of attention at a restaurant as she impressed people with hot dance moves in heels.

The professional dancer famed for dancing in public places made white users of the eatery lose focus as she switched between different moves at will.

She made the whites lose focus Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by (@sosa_)

The talented lady danced like she had no heels on and got a particular customer smiling, obviously in admiration.

2. Dancing on the spot in heels

While a worship centre's praise session was ongoing, a young lady on low-cut caught the eye of a worshipper owing to how she danced.

The pretty lady danced on the spot using her legs while in 6 inches heels.

She danced on a spot Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Managing the tiny space where she stood, the lady held onto the seat before her as she showed off some cool legwork.

Her moves were so energetic that a female worshipper at the far end slowed down he dancing to watch the high-heeled dancer.

3. Lady in heels dazzles among men in cute dance video

A young lady in heels went viral after being captured wearing heels leading a group of men in a dance session.

The lady who has been dubbed Queen of Salsa stood out from the men as she danced with an intense energy that some of them opened their mouths in awe.

She danced with intense energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video by @menscookgh

She seemed to be in a world of her own, changing spots and making body twists effortlessly like she had no heels on.

Plus-size lady wows people at wedding with crazy dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a plus-size lady had stolen the show at a wedding as she took off her heels to show off her crazy dance skill.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared in the clip sported an outfit with bright colours.

During her eye-catching dance moves, she took off her heels to show off her leg work without any difficulty. One of the groomsmen later joined the woman to challenge her, but she defeated him effortlessly.

