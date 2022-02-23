A Nigerian man has shared the video of a N200 note he saw among other currencies such as the US Dollar when he went shopping in a store abroad

According to the man, he saw the Naira note pasted among other world currencies at the cashier's booth

The man said the fact that the N200 note is pasted there in an Oyinbo store means Nigeria cannot be underrated

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to a video shared by another national abroad who said he saw a N200 note pasted among other currencies.

According to the man, he saw the money pasted on the screen behind the cashier's booth at the Oyinbo store where he went shopping.

The man says he saw the N200 note among other currencies.

Source: UGC

Naira seen among other currencies such as US Dollar

The man said this means no one can underrate the Naira or Nigeria. His words:

"Shebi dem say Nigeria we no get mouth o! We get mouth o! See, our money dey here, among all the money wey dem put for here. I dey for Oyinbo store. See am, see our money among all the money wey dey here. Nigerian money dey here so, make una no dey downgrade Nigeria, na Oyinbo store I dey so, for America."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

Nigerians on Instagram reacted quickly to the video after it was shared by @instablog9ja. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@drealjosh remarked:

"Buy something make we see wetin that money fit afford."

@nelson_appy said:

"If person wey no be Nigerian see am now, e go think say na one big money."

@feyisayorichards remarked:

"This store that looks like an African store."

@_sos_74xl wrote:

"Our money can’t buy anything in that store bro."

