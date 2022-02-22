A member of the National Youth Service Corps has mobilised funds and changed a local well to a solar-powered tap in Ogun state

The project which cost N2 million was carried out to ease the difficulties the people go through to draw water in Leguwa, Kemta Housing Estate, Idi-Araba

The young lady who carried out the project, Cherish Akefe Odunayo said she was touched by the condition of the people in the area and decided to act

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Cherish Akefe Odunayo, has helped to ease the difficulties of drawing water manually from a deep well by the people of Leguwa, Kemta Housing Estate, Idi-Araba, Ogun state.

She has renovated the community well and converted it into a solar-powered tap that now automatically pumps and stores water in an overhead tank which she also provided.

Cherish Akefe Odunayo renovated the old well and turned it into a tap. Photo credit: Cherish Akefe Odunayo

Source: Original

From manual well to automatic

Instead of drawing water manually as was the case, the people now simply turn the tap on and water comes out.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The young lady was posted there to carry out her one-year mandatory youth service. But when she got there, she observed the poor condition of the people and decided to contribute her quota, no matter how small.

She attended secondary school in Kemta as a teenager

Incidentally, Odunayo had her secondary education in the area she was posted for her NYSC. She schooled at Elyon College and Leadership Academy, Kemta.

When she went back for her NYSC, she discovered that the community had not changed much in terms of basic amenities. She decided to do her part. She told Legit.ng in an interview:

"Leguwa has a well that was in a very poor condition when I met it, so I renovated it, fixed and repaired all that needed touch on, including the solar panels to the well, did a scaffold to hold the tank, bought a 2000 litre tank, bought and installed solar panells, bought a solar-powered pump and did a tap area consisting of 3/4 taps for ease in getting water. The system works based on solar from the sun.

"When energy is generated from the sun, the water automatically pumps till the tank is full. It has a sensor and a regulator to this effect."

How she got funds for the project

To be able to fund the project which cost N2 million, she said she mobilised funds from social media and well-to-do members of the Leguwa, Kemta community.

She said some of her mates in secondary school also helped. According to her, some of the technicians worked for free as their contribution to the project.

NYSC member registers 4 children in school in Niger state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an NYSC member registered four children in school in Niger state.

According to the story, the man named Collins Ode Ebuka said he saw that the children were not going to school and decided to help.

Incidentally, Ebuka was born in Niger state.

Source: Legit.ng