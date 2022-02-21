An impressive video of two stunners showing off their dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The post shared by online user @kulanicool sees a man and a woman breaking it down at a convenience store

The video is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter and many SA peeps joked that they didn’t notice the male dancer

An awesome video of two stunners showing off their dance moves has left the cyber community in awe.

A man and a woman can be seen dancing together in perfect sync at a convenience store in a video shared online. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the 43-second clip, a man and a woman can be seen dancing together in perfect sync at a convenience store. Their moves are quite impressive, to say the least. But, it seems it is the woman who really grabbed the netizens' attention.

The tweet was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool. Many users sarcastically commented on how they weren’t even aware there was a man in the video. Check out some more funny reactions to the tweet below:

@MBBusakwe reacted:

“Funny how I didn’t notice the poor guy there.”

@MshikaNathi said:

“Haaaw the is a guy on the video.”

@PhoshPk responded:

“Spent 45sec in a store dancing without grabbing something? Where is the manager?”

@abutibusiness replied:

“I didn't even notice there was a guy there. I just focused on this awesome lady.”

@Kemzo_K said:

“Nice one.”

@Naphakade13 commented:

“Nice one but to long would be better if it was short.”

@WyclefPresley reacted:

“Great Synchronization.”

Amazing dance moves

