A local mom and her daughter have South Africa buzzing after heading online to share an image

The photo was a WhatsApp screengrab of the daughter’s status complaining about how she can't believe she's almost as tall as her mom

Many users were surprised at the duo’s resemblance and several parents also shared photos with their children in response to the tweet

A 33-year-old mom @Khanya_Nolz1 took to social media to share her daughter’s recent WhatsApp status and the cyber community cannot believe her youthfulness and just how much she compares to her daughter.

A young mom took to social media to share how her daughter complained about their height similarity. Image: @Khanya_Nolz1 / Twitter

The WhatsApp screengrab was shared on Twitter. The photo shows a mirror selfie of @Khanya_Nolz1 and her daughter with a status that reads:

"I'm almost tall as my mom, what kind of embarrassment are you putting me through God."

Who is the mother?

Her followers could not help but wonder about the duo's age gap as they compared to peers. It seems like today’s generation is growing up fast as several parents also reacted to the post with photos of their children who were almost as grown as they were.

@LettaMaps commented:

“Then there is us 38-year-old with a 1-year-old. So I'm still to make my own coffee until until.”

@FlowerFaya wrote:

“35 with a 3-year-old.”

@excellentpresh commented:

“Mina is 7 and ave kumnandi ukumthuma and he makes a mean egg sandwich, it's not even child abuse ngoba he is always asking for work.”

@Nontyantyambo12 asked:

“Ngubani umama apha? (Who is the mom here?)”

@MrsLiveLife reacted:

“It's the crop tops for me. Flat stomach how!? Looking awesome.”

@neo_tebogo said:

“You’re a very lucky parent you’re not blocked. There’s hope out there.”

Mother and daughter in same photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young mother with the Twitter handle @iamchanel_a served a cute family goal on the bird app after she recreated a 1997 photo.

The lady shared a snap she and her mother took 24 years ago where she was still a baby, with her hair dressed with a yellow ribbon.

In 2021, the kid all grown recreated the same photo with her daughter. What amazed many was that the kid in the second snap also smiled like her.

