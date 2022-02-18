The video of a girl dancing to Ada Na Egbu Azu by Ogbogu Okonji and his Anioma Brothers International Band has gladdened many hearts online

The beautiful lady danced with so much ease to the native song, using her body so flexibly like there is no single bone in it

The beautiful dancer wowed many with her very cool moves, especially when she knelt down and danced on all fours

A beautiful lady has nailed the art of dancing with her very cool moves displayed in a nice video she posted on Tiktok.

In the video shared by @celynuka_, the lady was seen dancing all alone but at the same time emerging as the champion.

The lady carried her body with so much ease, showing off nice moves. Photo credit: @celynukam

She danced to a native song

The beautiful lady dressed in a traditional dress danced to Ada Na Egbu Azu by Ogbogu Okonji and his Anioma Brothers International Band and it was all so beautiful to watch.

The high point of her impressive dance was when she danced on all fours, twisting her waist and back with so much ease. Sharing the video, the lady wrote:

"Where are my Igbo brothers and sisters? Rate my Igbo dance."

Her body is flexible

Another dancing skill displayed by the lady is her ability to easily move her body as if there is no bone in it. In the end, the short video clip was all thrilling as it left many people asking for more.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

As soon as she posted the video, many Tiktok users reacted to it with much admiration. Here are a few of their comments on the video:

@yehtundey5 commented:

"And she no be Igbo yet she nailed it."

@user5259375144083 wrote:

"Igbo amaka,but the camera man try ooj."

@user3440961767955 reacted:

"Wow amazing."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a lady in a pink dress danced all alone in a private place but nailed the dance all the same.

The lady danced with ease, showing off stelling moves, moving her body gently, and taking it one step at a time.

When she shared the video on Tiktok, it attracted so much interest from dance lovers.

