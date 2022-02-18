A very funny wife noticed that her husband likes wearing the same outfit every other week and rarely changes it to something else

The outfit is made up of an orange-coloured jacket, a black sneaker, a black snowcap, black jeans trousers, and an inner white polo

The funny wife planned and dressed up their little baby boy just the same way that her husband likes to dress and the man loved it

The man was happy seeing his son appear the same way. Photo credit: Tiktok/@sarbeeston

Source: UGC

His wife played a nice trick

The man's wife planned a nice surprise for her husband. She bought exactly the same outfit for their little son.

When the husband was seated in the house, punching his laptop, the woman had their son run-up up to him, wearing the same outfit.

The video showed the man dropping his laptop in shock and carrying the little boy in visible excitement. The man said in happiness:

"Oh this is the best day of my life."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video was shared on Tiktok by @sarbeeston and it got considerable views. When it was reposted on Instagram by @gossipboyz2, it attracted so many reactions. Here are a few of the reactions:

@oma___candy said:

"I’m just here smiling like what I don’t know lol."

@iambrokofi wrote:

"God, I hope my wife is watching wherever she is."

@josefoluwakayode commented:

"Little stuff like this makes a man."

@varlenteeno said:

"Ha…..na the same uniform we don Dey wear with our pops right from birth, especially on Sundays."

Source: Legit.ng