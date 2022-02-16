A man who has been married to his wife for a period of 72-years has shown many that old age does not affect true love

On Valentine's Day, the man bought a nice love card, took it to his wife, went down on his knees and professed love to her

The man's action has gladdened many hearts online with people saying they are worthy of emulation

A husband's undying love for his wife of 72-years has attracted so much praise and admiration on the internet.

Despite their old age, the man still professes a deep love for his wife in a manner that will make young people gush with envy.

The man knelt so romantically before his wife, giving her a card and candy. Photo credit: Tiktok/@dudfam

Source: UGC

He knelt down and gave his wife Val card and candy

On Valentine's Day, the romantic husband bought a beautiful card for his wife. He went to her and knelt down before her and gave it to her in a nice video shared on Tiktok by @dudfam.

The content of the card which the woman read out aloud go as follows:

"My wife, my friend, my Valentine. Baby you are my one and only Valentine. Each day of my life is filled with happiness because you are part of it."

Social media users react

Social media users cannot get enough of the romantic moment shared by the sweet old couple. Here are a few of the reactions gathered from the comment section of the post when the video was reshared on Instagram by @magicallynews:

@billee.be said:

"This is what Love looks like."

@em.l.cee wrote:

"That’s the ultimate “relationship goals” right there!"

@oldschool_7670 said:

"Nothing but respect for that man!"

@7067jt remarked:

"Hope she did the same for him."

@dianapena40 said:

"Awe, Super Precious, May their Love continue forever and ever. God bless their hearts always."

@sweetmary_712 wrote

"Aww how beautiful was this and this is the meaning of true love always no matter how old you get you continue to love each other more and more every day until the end of time. God Bless this beautiful couple with many more Valentines love."

Watch the video below:

