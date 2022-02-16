The video of an old man expressing love to his wife on Valentine's Day has gladdened many hearts on the internet

The old man walked up to his wife, asking her if she would be his Val, before giving her a beautiful Valentine card

People were amazed that even though the couple has been married for 64-years, they still find it important to express love to each other

An old man who has been married for 64-years has been seen in a video expressing love to his wife on Valentine's Day.

The man walked up to his wife with a card hidden behind his back, in a very romantic fashion, and asked his wife to be his Val.

I have been your Val for 64-years

The moment the man expressed his intention to make his wife his Val, the woman responded by saying:

"I have been your Valentine for 64-years."

The man pulled up a lovely Valentine's card from behind him and issued it to his wife and this gladdened her heart. She said:

"You got me a card? I love you papa."

Social media users react

The video posted on Instagram by @goodnewsdog garnered considerable reactions from members of the public who saw true love in the lives of the man and his wife. Here are a few of what they said in the comment section:

@ringmy_mrs.bell wrote:

"It’s the gown and tennis shoes for me that brings paw paw to the yard to play! Victoria secret who!?"

@noreenmc50 remarked:

"I wish every married couple could have this kind of love always. This is so sweet."

@winters.vicki commented:

"This is how my Mom & Dad were... married 64 years & he still wrote her love notes. If a Frank Sinatra song would come even if she was in the kitchen cooking he would go grab her & start dancing... they had a true once in a lifetime."

