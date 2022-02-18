Ghanaian twin sisters, Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu, have earned degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science

The brilliant sisters graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST

Scores of people have reacted to their photos as the pair posed in their robes on graduation day

Two vibrant twin sisters from Ghana, Priscilla, and Cindy Osei Owusu, have bagged another academic milestone under their belt as they earn their degrees.

The pair graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science.

Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu have been celebrated for their achievement on social media.

The sisters bagged degrees in real estate and actuarial science. Photo credit: ajfilla

Announcing the twins' achievement

Twitter user, @ajfilla released stunning photos of the two sisters sporting their robes to announce their achievement.

"Beautiful young Ghanaian twins graduate from KNUST with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science, Well done Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu," @ajfilla shared.

Nigerian twins graduate from FUTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Oluyale Juliet, took to LinkedIn to celebrate bagging a first-class degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, November 26, 2021 with a 4.89 CGPA.

That was not all. Her twin sister, Kehinde, also finished from the same university with first-class as she got 4.82 CGPA. She prayed for other twins out there who want to be like them.

Reliving her past days, Juliet said a sickness made her absent from school for whole two months as people were really concerned about her.

Coming back to school with a very determined mind, the lady read hard, wrote make-up tests, and submitted all missed assignments to keep up.

I never wanted to be the best

The lady who got a degree in building technology said she never vied to be the best but to continually be excellent in all that she did in school.

Juliet said that while she and her sister are open to opportunities in architecture, they are also planning on how to further their education.

