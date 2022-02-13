A young Nigerian lady, Idowu Ogundipe, has said that the dream to one day stufy for her PhD in America was birthed 10 years ago

Even when it seemed it would not happen after many application rejections, the lady kept faith and determination

Now a student with a fully-funded scholarship, many Nigerians asked her to teach them how she was able to pull it off

A young Nigerian lady, Idowu Ogundipe, has shared a story that speaks really about faith in one’s vision coming to pass.

In a LinkedIn post, the lady said that while growing up, she knew what she wanted was a fully-funded PhD in America.

The lady said that her story is a perfection of a faith that worked. Photo source: LinkedIn/Idowu Ogundipe

She was determined

Speaking further, the lady revealed that when she bought a jack that was too thick for the Nigerian weather seven years ago, she kept it in faith that she would one day wear it in America.

That was even way before she got into her master’s program in Nigeria. Idowu stated that the jacket represents her determination and faith.

Her faith worked

With a strong belief that the jacket would serve its purporse one day, she resisted the temptation to throw it away but rather converted it into storage for her money and other valuable items.

When she applied in 2018 to three American universities, none was successful. She could not in 2019 because of some obligations. In 2020, she got three offers from five universities she sent applications to.

Now a doctorate student at the Wayne State University, a part of her post read:

“The US PhD vision was birthed ten years ago. I made sure that all my career endeavours aligned with that purpose. The jacket was God telling me it was possible. Keeping the coat for so long proved that nothing is impossible with faith, persistence, hard work and focus, no matter how long.”

Below are some of the reactions to her post:

Mr Gidado Magaji said:

"Thank you for sharing with us. However, i would like to drop a question if u don't mind. Do you think someone with second class lower Bachelor degree qualify for fully funded master's scholarship?"

FUNMILAYO MODEBOLA-FADIMINE said:

"Congratulations Idowu Ogundipe that is such an inspiration. I was just smiling when reading your post cos it reminds me of my experience too, in my case, it was a sneaker..."

Anne Robert said:

"This right here is for me.. I've not been on LinkedIn for 3 months now and the first post i stumbled on is this."

