People have overtime demonstrated that dancing is not just about making successive groups of rhythmical steps or body motions but also a way of expressing one's thoughts and desires.

While those who naturally have this ability showcase it at every given opportunity, others pay to be taught how to dance.

And it is something that creates a spark in any environment it is displayed. Legit.ng spotlights 4 lovely dance videos that broke the internet.

1. Female graduate celebrates graduation with eye-catching dance moves

For a young Nigerian lady identified as Lexanda Cyril, the best way to express her joy at being a graduate was to dance before colleagues and she wasted no time in showcasing her skills.

A video showing her performance was shared on social media and broke the net like wildfire.

In the lovely video, the girl showcased different styles of a popular Nigerian dance move called legwork.

As the crowd around her went wild with excitement, she incorporated sweet hand moves to the legwork. She danced so well that a lady had to collect her bag to ensure her performance is not hindered in anyway.

2. Little school boy in big shorts dances like a girl

Students and adults alike couldn't stop screaming as a little school boy in big shorts dazzled before them with his unusual dance steps.

In the adorable clip, the little boy danced like a girl for the short period his performance lasted.

He whined his waist like a lady, attempted to twerk and showcased other feminine-like moves that got many saying he learnt it all from his mum.

3. Old woman mesmerizes people on street with her moves

An old woman showed that dancing is no respecter of persons and that age is nothing but numbers as she danced on a street with intense energy.

She gave impressive moves like one who was a professional dancer in her prime. The old woman even did legwork.

One of the highpoints of the video was when she twerked on a man who happened to be watching her performance from the onset.

4. Shy girl made to dance thrills people with hot steps

A young girl dropped her shy nature as she broke into sizzling dance moves on a street, causing people to be dumbfounded.

She had first attempted to leave the scene repeatedly but was prevented by people who wanted to see her perform.

In the cute video, she gave a unique left-arm move and followed it up with quick leg moves.

