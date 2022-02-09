A contaminated petroleum product was discovered in the market, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has warned

The agency said that the discovery of the product is responsible for the current fuel scarcity witnessed across cities of the country

NMDPRA also assured that the contaminated product including already laden trucks have been withdrawn from the market

The growing queues at fuel stations across Nigeria have taken a toll on motorists and other road users with many spending long hours just to get fuel for their vehicles and power generators.

However, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on Tuesday, February 8, said that the fuel scarcity was caused by the discovery of some contaminated products in some parts of the country.

A subsidiary of the NNPC said the contaminated product has been withdrawn from the market Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

The Nation reports that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said methanol above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in a limited quantity of petrol in the supply chain.

While stating the supplier of the product has been identified, the NMDPRA said that methanol is a regular additive in petrol.

A statement by the agency said that methanol is usually blended in an acceptable quantity in petroleum products.

It, however, noted that to ensure the safety of vehicles and equipment, the impacted product including located trucks on transit has been withdrawn from the market

The Punch reports that the NMDPRA said its technical team, officials of NNPC and major stakeholders in the industry would continuously monitor products circulating within the market space.

The statement said:

“NNPC Ltd and all oil marketing companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

“Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.”

