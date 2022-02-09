A man, Jack Schooff, is holding the record for the person with the largest wall clocks collection as he has 1509 different types

There is almost no type of wall clock you would not find on his house wall, some of which are mantle and grandfather clocks

Many people who reacted to the photo of his collection wondered what it would be like if all the clocks' alarms go off at the same time

An old white man in America, Jack Schoff, has set a record as the man with the largest collection of wall clocks.

He has a total number of 1,509 in his house. The Guinness World Records revealed that all the clocks he collected are working correctly.

The man has different kinds of clocks in his house. Photo source: @guinnessworldrecords

Different kinds of wall clocks

Some of them include grandfather clocks, mantle clocks, pendulum clocks among several other types.

A photo shared on Instagram has the man sitting in front of the collection. A look at the wall shows the clock all telling the same time.

See the post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

trebor1507 said:

"He has NO excuses for being too late..."

keyur_mangroliya_ said:

"Imagine all sets alarm for 12 am."

velvetboo47 said:

"The wall looks aesthetically pleasing."

jamesfoley25 said:

"I can hear them all in my head going off at the same time."

smart.wallpapers.kenya said:

"Man knows how to keep time."

virtualjulianz2 said:

"Bro, there's no shot you'll be able to hear after seeing this collection. That ticking would drive me insane."

sydney_reagn_ said:

"Imagine turning them all back for time change."

