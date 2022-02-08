Despite being only 16 years of age, young Okezie David Chikezie already has the mind of a potential business mogul and entrepreneur

The brilliant chap completed his secondary school education in flying colours, clearing his WAEC exams with 9 A's

Currently pursuing his undergraduate studies at Babcock University, Ogun state after scoring 301 in JAMB exam, David wants to own his own businesses

Over the years, Nigerian lads like Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi who scored 8 A's have shone in WAEC exams since it was established in 1952.

One of those who passed their WAEC exams in flying colours is Okezie David Chikezie. The young lad scored a stunning 9 A's in his WAEC exams.

He wants to become an accountant professionally Photo Credit: Okezie David Chikezie

He wants to be an entrepreneur

The 16-year-old who scored 300 in his JAMB exam and is currently running his undergraduate program at Babcock University, Ogun state told Legit.ng that he had preferred to study abroad but his parents thought otherwise.

Okezie said they want him to get his first degree in Nigeria before any talk of abroad studies can come up.

Unlike many Nigerian graduates who finished school with hopes of getting employed, Okezie wants to own his own business instead.

He said:

"I plan on becoming an accountant professionally but I also plan on owning some businesses of my own when I'm older."

