A South African school girl broke the internet with her video which went viral boasting over 5.7M views on TikTok

The clip shows the confident girl dancing along to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring various artists

Her moves have won over the praise of her adoring fans who showed love on the social media post

A Mzansi schoolgirl jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she has broken the internet.

An SA schoolgirl broke the internet with a video showing off her impressive dance moves.

Source: UGC

She's got confidence

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17), the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

Adoring online users have showered the viral video with love:

SmoothieQueen46 reacted:

“She knew the assignment!”

Brondon Motha commented:

“Cameraman was fighting to give us the best quality.”

Thembisa Mdoda - Nxumalo said:

“She nailed it.”

Siyabulela Masebe wrote:

“She murdered it.”

Nelson Mkhabela replied:

“Who watched this more than once?”

Lesego Lee Aries Mog commented:

“It's how effortlessly she does this wooooo.”

Teendy4 reacted:

“AHH she won the challenge shame.”

Didie said:

“She killed it I love her confidence and the crowd.”

