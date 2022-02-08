A young lady who was stunned with a whopping gift of $50,000 (N20 million) by Drake back in 2018 has counted her blessings 4 years later

Canadian singer and rapper Aubrey Graham popularly known as Drake had gifted the lady the money during the video shoot for his hit song, God's Plan

In emerging photos, the lady has shown off her achievements after that encounter that includes organizing her own TED talk

The date February 5, 2018, will forever remain a special day in the life of a young lady named Destiny James as it was her meeting with destiny.

Destiny happened to be the recipient of a surprise $50,000 (N20 million) gift by Canadian singer Aubrey Graham alias Drake on the aforementioned date.

She has done her master's

Source: Instagram

The singer had gifted the lady the staggering sum during the video shoot of his hit song God's Plan.

God's Plan which was released on January 19, 2018 is a single from Drake's second EP titled Scary Hours.

She made the most of the money

In a photostory shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the lady revealed that Drake's singular act of kindness transformed her from being a struggling, depressed college student to having a worry-free senior year.

Destiny has gone on to host her own Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) talk, graduate from the university with a bachelor's degree in public health in 2019 and bag a master's degree in 2021 in the same field of study.

She now serves as the community engagement coordinator of North Carolina Institute for Public Health, United States.

Destiny expressed gratitude to Drake for transforming her life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@ceedobanks stated:

"Good things come to those who wait... greater things come to those who get off their a*ss and do anything to make it happen.

"I want y'all to know my worth and quality and reasons why I can't stop #Godblessyou."

@iamraymondburger wrote:

"If Na some dem go use d 50k$ turn insta celeb 4 years later dem go cor say Drake use dem do ritual."

@drip.julez remarked:

"If God want to bless you, just place yourself strategically for the blessings. Meaning, you have to be doing something for the blessings to come to you and materialize."

@crownthecook_ opined:

"But in Nigeria here give them money they will eat it finish will now come to social media and tell the public the celebrity did not do enough for them .."

