A short video of five men flexing muscles has shocked so many people on social media with what they were able to accomplish

The men used just rope to pull up a fallen truck, dragging it like a cow and forcing it to stand on its 24 tires again

After watching the video, some people said the men could pull up the long truck because they were united

There is nothing a united people cannot accomplish, some Nigerians on Instagram have said after seeing a video of five strong men pulling up a fallen truck.

The short clip, which has gone viral, shows the men using rope to rescue the long truck which fell at an unknown location.

The men succeeded in pulling up the lorry. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Although the truck was not loaded when it was pulled by the strong men, their ability to have pulled it up was still a staggering show of strength and agility.

How they did it

The 'supermen' fastened two ropes on the truck and collectively dragged it so hard until it stood on its feet.

Many who have seen the video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija were left in shock, with many even saying the men have extra powers like charms. See a few of the reactions below:

@theprincess_ada commented:

"Things are happening ooo."

@mullerjago21___ wrote:

"After taking gum This is the result."

@mheedaylight said:

"Thank God say dem get sense, dem quick comot."

@codedklos commented:

"But they used charm on this shall."

Watch the video below:

