A little kid has shocked many people with his fearlessness and his daredevil way of descending the staircase

The boy does not care to walk on the staircase and descend step by step, instead, he slides down without minding his safety

And then by the time he reaches the floor, he lands on his feet just like a cat thrown up, and proceed to walk away gallantly

Adults have been shocked to see the way a little kid chooses to descend the staircase. The boy simply just slides down the staircase on his belly.

The boy comes off as a daredevil fellow who cares little about his personal safety. He comes to the staircases as if he wants to descend with his legs, but no, he lies done on his belly and slides down with speed.

The boy happily slides down on his belly. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Adults are scared of what the boy can do

The video of his scary adventure has got many adults in chills as they can't imagine how he does it. Many of them shared their views after the video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut. A few of the comments are captured below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nollywood actor @alexxekubo commented:

"Pls can we not overlook the gaps btw the stairs.. pls if you have stairs like this & you have kids, it is DANGEROUS, as the child can fall to the other side through the holes."

@mercyugwunna wrote:

"I'm just glad the stairs were covered, at least no bruises."

@fashiondoctor19 remarked:

"This kid is from the streets."

@ifarmyoueatuk said:

"Yes I have seen it in a client's house in Uk when I went to deliver palm oil. I just stood there staring and laughing."

Watch the video below:

3-year-old kid seen doing his shopping by himself in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a 3-year-old kid known as Carter was seen smartly doing his shopping accompanied by his mum.

The boy was seen in a viral video shopping at a big superstore, picking the right items for himself.

Reacting, the boy's mum said she started teaching him how to do things for himself at a very early stage.

Source: Legit.ng