A young Nigerian man identified as Ebuka Stanley had finished his university program in flying colours and had hoped to get a good job to no avail

The second-class upper graduate said he went broke and couldn't afford basic needs forcing him to do menial jobs including working as a security man

Luck eventually smiled on him as he would discover how to make money online legitimately, moving from a broke secondary school teacher to a 6-figure earner

Like every focused Nigerian youth, a young man, Ebuka Stanley, completed his undergraduate program at Imo State University, Owerri in stellar fashion but life hit him hard as he entered the labour market.

His second-class upper result didn't exclude him from going broke as he struggled hard to meet basic needs.

He went from being broke to financial independence Photo Credit: Ebuka Stanley

He didn't almost everything

According to Ebuka, he did virtually any legit work he could lay his hands on like working as a security man and even a secondary school teacher but still wasn't making headway.

Things even got worse for him as he was scammed of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) savings in 2020 by a fraudulent investment company.

This made him resolve to never venture or trust his resources with any online business ever again but he would soon have to eat those words.

His breakthrough

In his unrelenting effort to better his lot, Legit.ng learnt that Ebuka ran into a friend who introduced him to a legal 'oil well' that has been on the internet - affiliate marketing.

Ebuka said that singular knowledge of affiliate marketing changed his life. The once broke high school teacher now earns 6 figures comfortably from the comfort of his home.

In his words:

"This changed my life tremendously that I can now afford anything I wish and even earn 5-6 figures comfortably every week."

