Africans are making global impacts in many international organisations where they function as leaders. They have been recognized as competent hands because of their leadership skills, organisational acumen, experience, and verifiable track record of excellence.

Out of the numerous number of Africans making global change, Legit.ng has singled out 5 for mention in this list.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian born in Delta state. In 2021, she made global headlines when she was elected as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, (WTO). Her emergence did not surprise many people who have followed her career history right from when she was at the World Bank.

Okonjo-Iweala had worked at the World Bank where she rose to become the Managing Director. She also served her country, Nigeria as Minister of Finance under the Olusegun Obasanjo regime.

She was later posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the twilight of that administration. Apart from leading the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala equally sits very prominently on the boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Danone, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Twitter.

Antoinette Sayeh: Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Antoinette Sayeh is from Liberia. She is currently serving as the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, (IMF). She was a former Minister of Finance in Liberia under the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Antoinette is an experienced technocrat and she has been working at the IMF since 2006. She attended the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy where she obtained a Ph.D in International Economic Relations.

Okonjo-Iweala and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo credit: @NOIweala and @DrTedros

Source: UGC

Winnie Byanyima: UNAIDS Executive Director

Winnie Byanyima is from Uganda and is a strong global voice in the fight against HIV/AIDS. She was born in Mbarara District in the Western Region of Uganda.

She is the current Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS).

Originally, Byanyima trained as an aeronautical engineer. She started her tenure at UNAIDS in the year 2019. Prior to that, she had served as the executive director of Oxfam International from 2013 to 2019.

Byanyima was the first woman from Uganda to study aeronautical engineering at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom. She also possesses a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Cranefield University.

Winnie Byanyima. Photo credit: UNAIDS

Source: UGC

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo: Secretary-General of OPEC

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo was born in Yola on 20th April 1959. He is currently 62-years-old. Barkindo is a global voice in the petroleum sector.

Barkindo studied for his first degree at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He also holds a Masters in Business Administration from Washington University. He also attended Oxford University where he obtained a Diploma in Petroleum Economics.

Barkindo became the 28th Secretary-General of OPEC in 2016. Prior to this, he worked at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for 24-years, rising to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Antoinette Sayeh and Mohammed Barkindo. Photo credit: IMF and OPEC

Source: UGC

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was born in Asmara the Eritrean capital city, to Ethiopian parents. He is the current Director-General of the WHO.

He first obtained a degree in Biology from the University of Asmara in 1986. He subsequently obtained further training at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the University of London, and the University of Nottingham.

When the Covid-19 Pandemic broke out in 2020, the burden of helping the world overcome it fell upon the shoulders of Tedros Ghebresus, who is a former Miniter of Health in Ethiopia. He has so far demonstrated so much capacity and has been hailed for his leadership skills in a time of a serious global health challenge.

Africa is home to numerous professionals, and the list above is just a few of them.

Top 10 most successful entrepreneurs in Nigeria in 2022

Meanwhile, Legit,ng has previously listed the top 10 most successful entrepreneurs in Nigeria as of 2022.

The list included Oba Otudeko, Tony Elumelu, and Jim Ovia. They are recognized as high-flying business leaders who have demonstrated capacity.

Also part of the list is Folorunsho Alakija, Orji-Uzo Kalu, Jimoh Ibrahim, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga and Aliko Dangote.

Source: Legit.ng