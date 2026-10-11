Naira traded around ₦1,329 per dollar officially and ₦1,385 on the parallel market in early October

The roughly 4.2% gap means buyers paying parallel-market rates spend about ₦55,660 more for $1,000

Currency stability helps households and businesses plan, but does not guarantee cheaper goods or easier access to dollars

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s naira held relatively steady against the United States dollar in early October, offering some breathing room for businesses and households whose expenses are exposed to exchange-rate swings.

Market reports for Friday, October 9, placed the currency at approximately ₦1,329.34 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), while the parallel market quoted around ₦1,385.

CBN releases new dollar rates as naira trades stable and external reserves rise. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The figures point to relative calm, although the difference between both markets continues to affect the cost of accessing foreign currency.

Naira trades within a narrow range

Reports indicate that official-market rates hovered between ₦1,327 and ₦1,332 per dollar during the early part of October. That narrow trading range suggests limited fluctuations over the period, giving businesses a clearer basis for planning payments and pricing goods.

For importers, sudden depreciation can increase the naira required to settle invoices already agreed in dollars. A steadier currency reduces that uncertainty, even when the underlying cost of foreign exchange remains substantial.

However, the latest quotation should not be confused with an announcement that the Central Bank of Nigeria has independently fixed a new dollar price.

The CBN explains that the NFEM rate is derived from a volume-weighted average of market transactions and serves as the official exchange rate for the day.

Dollar gap leaves buyers paying more

At the reported parallel-market quotation of ₦1,385, the dollar cost approximately ₦55.66 more than the quoted official rate. That represents a premium of about 4.2%.

For someone buying $1,000, the difference translates into roughly ₦55,660 before transaction charges or other costs.

The calculation illustrates why exchange-rate stability does not necessarily mean equal access to affordable dollars. Buyers who cannot obtain foreign currency through their preferred formal channels may still face higher costs elsewhere.

Parallel-market quotations also vary by dealer, location, transaction size and whether a customer is buying or selling. The reported rate is therefore an indication rather than a guaranteed nationwide price.

External reserves remain in focus

Nigeria’s external reserves remain an important indicator for assessing the country’s capacity to meet foreign-currency obligations and withstand pressure on dollar supply.

A stronger reserve position can support market confidence, but it does not automatically translate into immediate naira appreciation or cheaper foreign exchange for every customer.

The market figures cited here do not establish a specific, dated increase in reserves. Any claim of fresh growth requires a comparison of official reserve balances across clearly identified dates.

What stability means for Nigerians

A new exchange rate emerges as the naira surges despite the dollar scarcity. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For households paying overseas tuition, purchasing imported products or budgeting for travel, a calmer exchange rate can make financial planning easier.

Businesses may also find it easier to estimate replacement costs and negotiate supply contracts when currency movements are less unpredictable.

Still, stable exchange rates alone do not guarantee lower retail prices. Transport expenses, financing costs and existing inventory purchased at higher rates can continue to influence what consumers pay.

The immediate relief is greater predictability. Whether that develops into lasting improvement will depend partly on sustained dollar availability and the balance between supply and demand.

CBN unveils new dollar rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the naira heads into the new trading week with a modest gain against the dollar, after closing Friday at ₦1,329.51/$ amid increased activity in Nigeria’s official foreign exchange market.

The closing rate represented an improvement of ₦1.69 from the ₦1,331.20 opening benchmark reported for the week. However, the currency surrendered part of its earlier gains over three consecutive sessions, showing that its recovery remained limited.

Source: Legit.ng