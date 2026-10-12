Peller went from sweet declarations of love to pure panic after realising Jarvis was gifting Twitch subs using his UBA card

The content creator discovered that his pregnant wife had racked up 50 subscriptions at $6 each, totalling $300 from his account

Fans could not stop laughing at how quickly Peller's mood flipped, with many joking that "sense wan wound that girl"

Peller was riding a wave of emotion, singing his wife's praises, expressing love for his unborn baby, and thanking God, until his UBA bank alert brought everything to a screeching halt.

In a video that has since gone viral on Instagram, the popular content creator was visibly moved after discovering that his wife, Jarvis, had been gifting subscriptions on his behalf on Twitch and Kik. The catch? She was using his own ATM card to do it.

Fans laugh at Peller over his reaction as Jarvis gifts him on livestream with his ATM card. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The video, posted on Sunday, 12 October 2026, captured Peller cycling through nearly every emotion imaginable in a few minutes.

The streamer started in full romantic mode, gushing about how much he loves Jarvis and their baby, urging her to eat well and promising to come home soon.

"Babe, I love you and my baby so much. I can't wait to meet you guys once again," he said, clearly in his feelings.

From love songs to bank alerts

Peller sends memo to wife over gifts on Livestream. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The mood shifted the moment his phone buzzed with a debit notification. Peller quickly did the maths: one subscription costs $6, and Jarvis had made 50 of them, adding up to $300 charged to his account.

Here is the Instagram video of the streamer speaking about his wife:

"50 sub. What ? Babe, 50 sub. One sub is 6 dollars. 50 times 6 dollars," he said, the realisation dawning on him in real time.

He moved from disbelief to pleading, dropping to his knees and begging Jarvis to stop using his card altogether.

"No sub me again. I'm okay, I'm satisfied. Please. Somebody else," he said, abandoning all pretence of composure.

Fans react to Peller's meltdown

The clip sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments to celebrate or commiserate with the couple.

@king_cozzy_:

"It's the thoughts that counts"

@iam_ifeomajovita:

"What a loving wife, sisterhood is so proud of her."

@agbongbondiana:

"From 'I love you' to 'which kain life be this"

@dyoungtune:

"That song enter daddy is really working."

@olayimartha:

"'Babe no sub me again! I'm okay I'm satisfied!'"

@cpnterprises_

: "sense no go kee Jarvis."

@your_favorite_shalove:

"This peller eeeh, i wan see how he switches from singing to screaming"

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and his outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng