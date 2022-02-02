A viral video of a dancing little girl is doing the rounds on social media owing to how the kid carried it out

The cute post was posted by @2cocuk.teroru1 on Instagram and shows the adorable toddler in the zone

Social media users have shown love on the entertaining clip which has over 22.4K likes and positive comments

An adorable video of a dancing toddler shared on social media recently has peeps entertained and in awe.

The little girl can be seen moving effortlessly to the pop music beat. There is no denying that this little one was born with rhythm and it is the cutest thing to see.

A video of girl dancing to the beat was shared on social media. Image: @2cocuk.teroru1/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Like one soaking in the music's hidden message, the kid stood transfixed on a spot with eyes shut as she vibed in style.

Netizens love family, dance and music content and this video has it all.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The toddler has already won over adoring fans at her young age as the post has over 22.4K likes on Instagram.

Social media thought her performance was lovely

Check out online users’ sweet comments on the post:

@drick_vision88 said:

“She's feeling it!”

@wandasigmon15 said:

“She is in the zone.”

@mahbub_adedayo commented:

“She is cute.”

@bubbagirl123 wrote:

“She was really feeling that music!!”

@k.a.raines replied:

“It’s the little things.”

@yioli_k said:

“She is lovely.”

@Gumamelamm wrote:

“Cute, nice moves!”

Little school boy in big shorts dances hard like a girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a video of a little school boy showing off dance moves common among female folks.

Despite rocking big shorts, the little school boy took off in great fashion serving feminine-like dance moves in rhythm to the song in play.

While his viewing colleagues and adults found his moves exciting to watch, they didn't see his twerk attempt coming and reacted with loud screams.

As if giving it a second thought, the boy stopped his attempted twerk move and took on a different lady's dance style.

His dance moves have led many to the conclusion that he must have been taught by the mum.

Source: Legit.ng