The history books of Ahmadu Bello University has been rewritten as a young man from the department of agricultural science in solid fashion

Mufid Suleiman wrapped up his undergraduate program at the institution with an almost perfect final CGPA of 4.96 in a 5.0 grading system

The brilliant student is famed for organising numerous tutorials for his level mates and junior colleagues while in school

A young man identified as Mufid Suleiman has made history at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as he finished with a final CGPA of 4.96 in a 5.0 grading system.

The Abusites reports that Mufid's sterling result meant he shattered a 60-year-old record that has existed in the institution - since it was established in 1962.

He set a new record Photo Credit: The Abusites

Source: UGC

The aforementioned news outlet has it that the agricultural science graduate's feat bettered that of one Nuhu Ibrahim who had held such a record for having 4.94 CGPA.

Mufid organised tutorials for his colleagues

Mufid who in 2017 bagged an honorary credential from the Embassy of China and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for his outstanding academic performance is said to occasionally organise tutorials for his colleagues and junior students while on campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

And he didn't restrict the tutorials to only his faculty but also taught students from other faculties.

Legit.ng learnt the young man was the recipient of a 'first-class award' from the Nigerian Association of Agricultural Students (NASS), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2018.

Lady shatters 59-year-old university record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had broken a 59-year-old record at the University of Lagos.

This is as she became the first female student to finish as the best graduating student in civil and environmental engineering and overall best female student in the entire faculty of engineering.

In highlighting her achievements in school, Oluwaseyi stated that she earned 11 scholarships and awards.

The lady who had led her faculty and department to national competition glories added that she got a job with Boston Consulting Group, US. She appreciated God for seeing her through the 6-year undergraduate program.

Source: Legit.ng