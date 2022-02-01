The family of deceased Fadlullah Agbolouaje has been assured by NIDCOM that they have the full support of the federal government

During a visit Abike paid the family, Fadlullah's mother with a heavy voice said that her son died due to his school's negligence

The head of the commission said that an autopsy with the consent of the late boy's father has been initiated

The mother of Fadlullah Agboluaje, a Nigerian student who died overnight after he arrived in Ukraine has spoken in a short video.

The clip was shot as the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, paid a condolence visit to the family.

The mother said her son died due to his school's negligence. Photo source: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

I want justice

After the federal government stepped into the case, Ambassador Fatia Alege in collaboration with the father asked for an autopsy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the short video, the mother of the deceased with an emotional voice said that she wants justice for her son as what happened was a “breach of care” on the part of the school’s authority.

Other members of the family were around as Abike tried to console the mother. Fadlullah's sister said that the Ukrainian school and the liaison officer have since not reached out.

You have our support

Abike said:

“It is obvious that there is a place of negliience by that institution that put him in a room where there was no heater…”

The head of the commission said that the agency would support the family all the way on whatever action they decide to take against the school.

Watch the video below:

Lady relocated to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady Aderonke finally fulfilled her dream of moving to Canada despite all the challenges in her way.

Narrating her story on LinkedIn, her brother, Oluwaseyi Adeboye, revealed that one of the things his sister had to face was a scarcity of papers in Nigeria to make her international passport.

After that, she had to wait for four months after she applied for a study permit in Canada. Her family wrote the foreign country’s immigration to know what was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng