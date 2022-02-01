A Nigerian lady, Aderonke, eventually relocated to Canada after the many challenges she had to battle with

When she had made total relocation plans and booked her flight, it was cancelled as the Omicron variant broke out

Aderonke's brother, Oluwaseyi, who posted her story on LinkedIn said now that his sister is in Canada, he now has a family member with him

A Nigerian lady Aderonke has finally fulfilled her dream of moving to Canada despite all the challenges in her way.

Narrating her story on LinkedIn, her brother, Oluwaseyi Adeboye, revealed that one of the things his sister had to face was a scarcity of papers in Nigeria to make her international passport.

The brother said he is happy his sister is with him. Photo source: Oluwaseyi Adeboye

A long wait

After that, she had to wait for four months after she applied for a study permit in Canada. Her family wrote the foreign country’s immigration to know what was wrong.

When everything was finally sorted in November 2021 and she booked a flight in December, Omicron happened and Nigeria was blacklisted.

She is now with her brother

When Nigeria was declared flight-free, Aderonke took that journey and finally landed in Canada on Sunday, January 30.

Below are some of the reactions to the brother’s post:

Tomiwa Johnson Oyedokun said:

"Congratulations Oluwaseyi Adeboye. The joy of having your blood in a foreign land is superlative."

Adebayo Durojaiye said:

"Wow! Congratulations. I reside in Iperu & I know Sagamu very well. Maybe I’m the next to come to Canada."

Adaralewa Afeez Olalekan said:

"Wow from our same shagamu..... Congratulations."

Chima Ezeogu said:

"There's a lot to learn from this, determination and persistence gathered to make this achievable. Congrats Aderonke and Oluwaseyi Adeboye."

Emmanuel Ndirika said:

"Congrats...I look forward to the big escape one day."

