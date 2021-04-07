- One of the world’s richest men, Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Halima, recently had fans buzzing on social media

- Halima attended an event and she impressed guests with her dancing moves

- The video went viral on social media and fans were just as wowed as they shared their thoughts about her steps

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Halima, recently made the news and internet users were more than impressed by what she was spotted doing.

The young lady who usually strikes fans as being reserved surprised many after she got up to dance at a recent event.

Unlike what her persona depicts, the young lady was able to break it down on the dance floor as she sang and moved along to top singer, Teni’s song.

Halima Dangote dancing impressively at a recent event. Photos: @hausaroom

Halima looked very much in her element as she danced and the moves did not seem alien to her one bit.

See the viral video below:

In no time, fans reacted to the short clip on social media and they expressed their admiration for Halima Dangote. Read what some of them had to say below:

High_class_sokoto_kayan_mata:

“She got swag (You can dance decently and still kill it).”

Hasfin_fashion:

“I can’t count how many times i have watched this video”

Khadeejjarh:

“Rich people don’t do leg work ”

Sameerahs_closet:

“She sure knows how to dance stepper”

Nice one.

In other society news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was spotted with President Nana Akuffo Addo of Ghana's daughter, Valerie Obaze.

Valerie clocked 41 on April 5, 2021, and the Nigerian star was one of the important guests present at the occasion.

Valerie thanked God for her husband for being able to tolerate her love for Wizkid. She also thanked friends and family for making the occasion memorable.

