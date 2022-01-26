He’s Trying Hard to Keep Up: Reactions As Big Man Dances Among 2 Others in Viral Video
- A man with a big body danced in such a manner that stirred hilarious comments online as people said he struggled
- Despite his funny attempt to keep up with his fellow dancers, there were people who praised his effort
- In a video shared online, he infused great energy into his dance moves as his mates handed him difficult dance tasks
A choreography involving two young men and a lady has stirred funny reactions on Instagram. Their dance routine is such that a person would continue the last move of the other.
Starting the dance, the lady among them gave slow-motion moves before leaving one of the young men to continue.
He struggled hard
When the man stopped, he left with a hand move that proved somewhat difficult for the last dancer wearing a black shirt.
For two times he had to carry on dancing from the moment his contemporary stopped, the task seemed hard.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
thevivasurprises said:
"He’s there in spirit but his body no gree follow suit."
fabriccorridor_chy said:
"But he is also good. Just becos he is in the midst of better dancers. As I slim reach, I no fit lift leg like him sef."
onize._ said:
"I don't even know what to say anymore."
charming_cosy said:
"The 2nd guy giving the last guy difficult moves.
interiorsbymarilols said:
"He’s actually a good dancer."
cheberrylash said:
"Stress is an understatement."
Little girl shows off her moves
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a girl's dance moves to Jaido P's Cram song in a video shared on Instagram wowed people online.
The way she infused so much energy into her performance was creative. With a very long skirt and head tie, the kid vibed to Cram in such a way that got her audience surprised.
At a point during her dance, she backed a section of her audience and twerked. When she went down, she placed both hands on her head in another style of dance.
Source: Legit.ng