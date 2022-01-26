A man with a big body danced in such a manner that stirred hilarious comments online as people said he struggled

Despite his funny attempt to keep up with his fellow dancers, there were people who praised his effort

In a video shared online, he infused great energy into his dance moves as his mates handed him difficult dance tasks

A choreography involving two young men and a lady has stirred funny reactions on Instagram. Their dance routine is such that a person would continue the last move of the other.

Starting the dance, the lady among them gave slow-motion moves before leaving one of the young men to continue.

The young man's dance moves stirred reactions online. Photo source: @asoebi_styles

He struggled hard

When the man stopped, he left with a hand move that proved somewhat difficult for the last dancer wearing a black shirt.

For two times he had to carry on dancing from the moment his contemporary stopped, the task seemed hard.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

thevivasurprises said:

"He’s there in spirit but his body no gree follow suit."

fabriccorridor_chy said:

"But he is also good. Just becos he is in the midst of better dancers. As I slim reach, I no fit lift leg like him sef."

onize._ said:

"I don't even know what to say anymore."

charming_cosy said:

"The 2nd guy giving the last guy difficult moves.

interiorsbymarilols said:

"He’s actually a good dancer."

cheberrylash said:

"Stress is an understatement."

