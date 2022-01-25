A young South African lady left her followers in awe after sharing a video of herself doing a trendy amapiano dance

The moves seen in the clip are said to be inspired by popular SA musical artist and dancer Pabi Cooper

The TikTok post has over 500,000 views and over 49,800 likes from online users who are loving Michaela Laue’s content

A young lady named Michaela Laue proved she’s got rhythm after taking to social media to share a video of herself doing a trending dance move.

A young lady posted a video of herself pulling some impressive amapiano dance moves. Image: @Michaela Laue/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The amapiano dance moves seen in the clip are said to be inspired by South African musical artist and dancer Pabi Copper and also features her song Dropline.

Michaela’s video has over 500,000 views on TikTok and her followers are clearly enjoying her content.

Here are some users' reactions showing the young lady some love on her post:

Mdu Bhura Mthembu said:

“South Africa is embracing its own music.”

Chilombo reacted:

“The facial expressions are very important. That's how I knew you're South African.”

FOOTBALL Lover wrote:

“Please do it again, I was feeding my dinosaur.”

BhudaTingah replied:

“Washa!”

Charisjoseph said:

“Okay she can groove, we’re friends now.”

angieee reacted:

“Aahhh heres my fav.”

Lethu Dhlamini wrote:

“Yes wena girl.”

Mahlodi_Odii said:

“You're doing it just riiight.”

whyisthishapping1000 reacted:

“Yebooooooooooo yess.”

babyygirl.diimpho_

“Think I found my fav.”

Joat_13 wrote:

“I wish I decided which people get verified I love your dancing.”

Two police officers vibe to Ameno Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Goya Menor and Nektunez's song, Ameno Amapiano, popularly known as "you want to bam bam" has crossed the Atlantic and people are catching the vibes in America.

In a video shared on Instagram, two officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) danced hard to the song as they sang along.

The female officers started off by grabbing each others' uniforms as they asked themselves "you want to bam bam?". As the song played on, the officers rolled their waists to the rhythm as they danced on.

