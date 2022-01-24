A member of Deeper Life Bible Church identified as Prince Dele Banjo has knocked the church's founder Pastor Kumuyi for introducing worldliness to the commission

Prince's call out follows the invitation of gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Collin McDowell and Paul Baloche to its programme

The self-acclaimed political activist tendered 'pieces of evidence' as he advised Kumuyi against lowering the church's holiness standard

Prince Dele Banjo, a member of Deeper Life Bible Church, has called out the worship centre's founder for introducing worldly music at the church.

In a lengthy open letter shared on Facebook on Sunday, January 23rd, Prince expressed displeasure at the invitation of external gospel musicians.

He urged Kumuyi not to lower his holiness standard Photo Credit: Pastor W F kumuyi, Prince Dele Banjo

Source: Facebook

According to the self-acclaimed political activist, the invitation of singers Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Collin McDowell and Paul Baloche to the church's programme ran contrary to the church's founding principles.

He questioned why the hymn book songs and choir ministrations the church had overtime used for its programmes was substituted for the aforementioned musicians and advised Kumuyi not to lower the church's holiness standard for the liberal generation.

He also took a swipe at the church's invitation of external business personalities as speakers at one of its programmes.

He tendered 'evidences' to support his claim against the external gospel singers

Supporting his claim, Prince argued that the backup singers of the aforementioned gospel singers have adornings that are in contrast to the modesty principle of Deeper Life Bible Church.

"The evidence is simply that the band members and backup singers of musicians like Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Collin McDowell, Paul Baloche and the rest do not dress and present themselves according to Deeper Life principles.

''The band members and backup singers of these musicians you have invited to Deeper Life do not dress modestly, instead they are with immodest hair, ear rings, dyed hair, blue hair, green hair, gold hair, pink hair, nose rings, lip rings, ripped jeans, tattoos and the rest,'' he wrote.

The content of the letter sparks debate online

Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John said:

"Smiles. I'm sure Kumuyi didn't teach you to be a political activist.

"My brother, times are changing, let's be flexible, as long as we are not committing sin."

Primrose Obata Dodo wrote:

"Oga have you heard of the word evolution? The church is moving on you better move with it. God bless baba Kumuyi for all he does."

Baridueh Badon stated:

"Sir, but you are using Facebook to transmit your message.. Mark Zuckerberg is not born again and he supports and employees LGBtQ people, you should have used the post office to send this epistle... you shouldn't even use the Internet at all.. because they don't have outward holiness.."

Daniel Johnson remarked:

"For God sake, even the early church had periods of innovation and reformation. Your letter is rebellious and your aim destructive, otherwise you shouldn't have posted this on a platform owned by a non Christian. Ogbeni go and do something better to trend and stop maligning the move of God and the anointing on Pastor Kumuyi's head. Lemme me even ask, what have you done with your "outward holiness" Jesus's elder brother."

