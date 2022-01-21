A group of Ghanaian students has been able to produce an amazing innovation using AI technology

The students who are indicated to come from KNUST in Kumasi and UCC in the Cape Coast made a robot that can feed people

The solution is supposed to help individuals who are disabled or unable to use their hands for various reasons

Students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in collaboration with their counterparts from the University of Cape Coast have come up with a groundbreaking invention.

Prince David Nyarko, the winner of Best Student in Engineering in Ghana 2020 and the president of Physics Students Association of Ghana made the profound revelation on his LinkedIn handle along with a video to prove.

Robot feeding a small girl Photo credit: Prince David Nyarko via LinkedIn

The robot can read body language

The innovative students were able to produce a rob that has Artificial Intelligence and is able to read body language in order to feed people who are unable to use their hands due to some form of disability.

"University of Cape Coast and Kwame Nkrumah'​ University of Science and Technology, Kumasi students develop Ghana’s first AI Social robot to assist persons with disabilities," he posted.

The video has since won the admiration and praise of social media users.

People were impressed with the innovation

Tebson Haruna Mohammed, a Biomedical Science student said:

"A great impacts and innovative design from you guy's.. Now gov. Must support this to make some available for the rural and marginalised disabilities with no funds...."

Joyce Evelyn Graham, an HR Generalist commented:

"All things are possible to them that believe and work at it. This is very impressive."

YAW YEBOAH, a student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources indicated:

"We are closer to the future we are looking up to. These are the stuff we need as we push to go higher. Ayekoo."

Kingsford Brown Dadzie mentioned:

"A brilliant and thoughtful concept! Which still requires continuous improvement with the design drawings. The efficacy movement of the handle picking the food to have less food spill or no spill. But a unique concert with the potential to expand into branches of creative areas in technology. Focus more on design and technology."

Click here to watch the video.

Nigerian students build dog that is remote-controlled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 3 Nigerian students had built a dog that is controlled using a remote.

The graduates of physics and electronics department from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko seemed to have used locally-sourced items in creating the robotic dog, this was observed in photos shared on Facebook.

Hailing the invention of the brilliant students as impressive, a Facebook user Ọládòkun Bólú Samuel Bigboluet shared their photos along with some snaps capturing the dog in its semi-finished state.

